New Mexico game wardens investigating illegal activity
The state Game and Fish Department confirmed Wednesday that a Farmington man is facing multiple charges stemming from an investigation into what appears to be illegal activity. The investigation began in early 2017 after trail cameras placed on private land resulted in images that concerned state game wardens.
