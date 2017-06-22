The director of the Navajo School Clothing Program has pleaded guilty to an outstanding warrant for a driving while intoxicated conviction Navajo Nation program director sentenced to DWI program The director of the Navajo School Clothing Program has pleaded guilty to an outstanding warrant for a driving while intoxicated conviction Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/22/navajo-nation-program-director-sentenced-dwi-program/420457001/ FARMINGTON - The director of the Navajo School Clothing Program has pleaded guilty to an outstanding warrant for a driving while intoxicated conviction as the Navajo Nation education department files paperwork to have him removed from his board seat for a tribally controlled school in Arizona.

