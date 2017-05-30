Four Corners coal plant still closing...

Four Corners coal plant still closing despite Trump climate decision

1 hr ago

Two large coal-fired power plants in San Juan County have been providing power for 40 years. Both are scheduled to be closed down in the near future.

