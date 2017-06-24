Footgolf brings new opportunities to Civitan

Footgolf brings new recreation opportunities to Civitan The Farmington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs department installed a 9-hole FootGolf course alongside the regular golf course Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/06/24/footgolf-brings-new-recreation-opportunities-civitan/424059001/ FARMINGTON - The Civitan Golf Course in central Farmington has become the most recent local golf course to install a footgolf feature. According to the American FootGolf League, the sport dates to 2001, but the exact origins of footgolf are unknown.

