Fire damages closed motel on Airport Drive
Fire damages closed motel on Airport Drive Farmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the closed Sage North Motel on Friday Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/06/02/fire-damages-closed-motel-airport-drive/366370001/ Charred items from the closed Sage North Motel in Farmington sit in the parking lot on Friday after an early-morning fire damaged the building. FARMINGTON - The Farmington Fire Department responded to a fire at the closed Sage North Motel on Airport Drive early today.
