Farmington seeks input on miniature g...

Farmington seeks input on miniature golf course

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Farmington seeks input on miniature golf course Public meetings will provide community members a chance to speak about the proposed miniature golf course. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/06/13/farmington-seeks-input-miniature-golf-course/390325001/ Regular golf is a draw at the Civitan Golf Course, pictured here in a file photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Money grubbing City Gubbmint May 31 Truiderjhg 5
Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08) May 30 lje4357 49
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) May 29 Jerketart 728
News Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by deton... May 22 Tad Askew 2
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May 20 Army Vet 7
News Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08) May '17 Not from there 35
Navajo Nation Council votes to replace NHA Board May '17 Ray 3
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC