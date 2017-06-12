Farmington robbers hit three businesses in one night
FARMINGTON, N.M. Crooks were very busy in Farmington recently, hitting three businesses along one street in the same night. The video is short but Gino Martinez, owner of Next Century Gadgetry, said it shows the two people who broke into his business Friday morning, as they are trying to break into another business on the same street.
