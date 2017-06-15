Farmington man accused of kidnapping,...

Farmington man accused of kidnapping, raping woman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

A Farmington man is accused of pulling a knife on a woman, kidnapping her by forcing her into his recreation vehicle and raping her. Farmington man accused of kidnapping, raping woman A Farmington man is accused of pulling a knife on a woman, kidnapping her by forcing her into his recreation vehicle and raping her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer... Mon Kohlikohn 3
News Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09) Jun 18 Cinderella 53
Money grubbing City Gubbmint May 31 Truiderjhg 5
Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08) May 30 lje4357 49
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) May 29 Jerketart 728
News Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by deton... May 22 Tad Askew 2
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May '17 Army Vet 7
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC