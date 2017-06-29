Farmington considers distribution of CDBG funds
In the past, the city has used 15 percent to pay for service projects requested by various nonprofits and 65 percent to pay for capital projects. Farmington considers distribution of CDBG funds In the past, the city has used 15 percent to pay for service projects requested by various nonprofits and 65 percent to pay for capital projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|36
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|729
|Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09)
|Jun 23
|Tim
|54
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Jun 23
|Tim
|4
|Money grubbing City Gubbmint
|Jun 23
|Tim
|6
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|May '17
|lje4357
|49
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC