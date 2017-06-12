Excessive heat watch issued for NM

1 hr ago

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. The affected area includes the Northwest Plateau and Middle Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque and Farmington.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Juan County was issued at June 19 at 4:20AM MDT

