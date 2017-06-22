EPA: Gold King Mine sediments have left the rivers
A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scientist said heavy metals released during the Gold King Mine spill are no longer in sediments in the rivers. EPA: Gold King Mine sediments no longer in rivers A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scientist said heavy metals released during the Gold King Mine spill are no longer in sediments in the rivers.
