Conference focuses on mine spill, water quality

Friday Jun 16

The second annual Conference on Environmental Conditions of the Animas and San Juan Watersheds will start Monday in Farmington. Water from the Animas River mixes with the San Juan River on Aug. 8, 2015, shortly after the Gold King Mine spill, as seen in this file photo.

