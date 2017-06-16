Conference focuses on mine spill, water quality
Mine spill, water quality will be discussed during conference The second annual Conference on Environmental Conditions of the Animas and San Juan Watersheds will start Monday in Farmington. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/06/16/mine-spill-water-quality-discussed-during-conference/404134001/ Water from the Animas River mixes with the San Juan River on Aug. 8, 2015, shortly after the Gold King Mine spill, as seen in this file photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Mon
|Kohlikohn
|3
|Woman pleads to murder for role in drunken fight (May '09)
|Jun 18
|Cinderella
|53
|Money grubbing City Gubbmint
|May 31
|Truiderjhg
|5
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|May 30
|lje4357
|49
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|May 29
|Jerketart
|728
|Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by deton...
|May 22
|Tad Askew
|2
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC