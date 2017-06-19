Concerns Raised About NM Brush Fire Response
June 22--FARMINGTON, NM-- Members of a family whose homes were nearly destroyed by a brush fire are questioning why it took firefighters nearly an hour to respond to the blaze after they called 911 as multiple structures and vehicles burned to the ground. They aired their concerns as the Navajo President Russell Begaye issued an executive order today implementing fire restrictions on Navajo territory because of high fire danger.
