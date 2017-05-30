Camp looks to bolster Native American representation in STEM fields
School is out for the summer for most New Mexico children. But some Native American students are already back in class, as they work to turn around traditionally low numbers of Native Americans in STEM fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
