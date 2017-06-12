Bill clears US hurdle to expand Amber Alerts in tribal lands

In this May 4, 2016, file photo, Klandre Willie, left, and her mother, Jaycelyn Blackie, participate in a candlelight vigil for Ashlynne Mike at the San Juan Chapter House in Lower Fruitland, N.M. Federal legislation to expand the Amber Alert child abduction emergency notification system in Native American communities across the country has cleared its last hurdle before heading to the full U.S. Senate for consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.