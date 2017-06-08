5K walk/run to help fund crisis counseling for students
The Love for Thad 5k Walk/Run will raise money for Desert View Family Counseling to provide crisis counseling services for local students. 5K walk/run to help fund crisis counseling for students The Love for Thad 5k Walk/Run will raise money for Desert View Family Counseling to provide crisis counseling services for local students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Money grubbing City Gubbmint
|May 31
|Truiderjhg
|5
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|May 30
|lje4357
|49
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|May 29
|Jerketart
|728
|Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by deton...
|May 22
|Tad Askew
|2
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Not from there
|35
|Navajo Nation Council votes to replace NHA Board
|May '17
|Ray
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC