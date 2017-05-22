Sheriff to request $355,000 for FY2018

Sheriff to request $355,000 for FY2018

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Alamos Monitor

Los Alamos County Sheriff Marco Lucero wants the County Council to give him a $355,000 budget when it meets in June to talk about reinstating the office's services that were lost when the council debated eliminating the sheriff's office last year. In 2016, the sheriff's office was reduced to an annual budget of $15,000 when those services were transferred to the Los Alamos Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Alamos Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by deton... Mon Tad Askew 2
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May 20 Army Vet 7
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) May 16 U NO 727
News Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08) May 7 Not from there 35
Navajo Nation Council votes to replace NHA Board May 5 Ray 3
News New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer... Apr '17 UrbanNDN 2
News Police substation opening on San Juan College c... Apr '17 safespacfercopz 1
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for San Juan County was issued at May 23 at 3:39AM MDT

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC