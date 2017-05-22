Sheriff to request $355,000 for FY2018
Los Alamos County Sheriff Marco Lucero wants the County Council to give him a $355,000 budget when it meets in June to talk about reinstating the office's services that were lost when the council debated eliminating the sheriff's office last year. In 2016, the sheriff's office was reduced to an annual budget of $15,000 when those services were transferred to the Los Alamos Police Department.
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by deton...
|Mon
|Tad Askew
|2
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|May 16
|U NO
|727
|Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08)
|May 7
|Not from there
|35
|Navajo Nation Council votes to replace NHA Board
|May 5
|Ray
|3
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Apr '17
|UrbanNDN
|2
|Police substation opening on San Juan College c...
|Apr '17
|safespacfercopz
|1
