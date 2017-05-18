Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM
There are 4 comments on the Farmington Daily Times story from 21 hrs ago, titled Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:
Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northern NM SANTA FE - Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains plans to close three clinics in northern New Mexico. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://lcsun.co/2qxOQYd The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the closures in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Farmington are part of larger consolidation effort to keep the organization solvent.
#1 16 hrs ago
Longer ride to another clinic for mothers to have more time to reconsider NOT killing their child
no downside there
#2 16 hrs ago
you hate women.
#4 15 hrs ago
dope mpd gets off on lying.
#6 1 hr ago
its about time these murderous dens be closed.
