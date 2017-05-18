Planned Parenthood clinics close across the U.S. including some in NM
Clinics in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Farmington are likely to close by September as part of a consolidation effort aimed at keeping the organization solvent for years to come. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Tue
|U NO
|727
|Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by deton...
|Tue
|lolol
|1
|Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08)
|May 7
|Not from there
|35
|Navajo Nation Council votes to replace NHA Board
|May 5
|Ray
|3
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Apr 17
|UrbanNDN
|2
|Police substation opening on San Juan College c...
|Apr '17
|safespacfercopz
|1
|Kirtland Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC