Parents of late Navajo girl continue Amber Alert push

The parents of an 11-year-old girl abducted and killed in a remote part of the Navajo Nation are continuing their push for a tribal Amber Alert system. The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports the parents of Ashlynne Mike recently spoke at an event to mark the anniversary of their daughter's death and called on the adoption of a Navajo Nation Amber Alert system.

