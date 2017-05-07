Open house planned at BLM field office The BLM's Farmington Field Office will host an open house on Tuesday. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/05/07/open-house-planned-blm-field-office/101357514/ FARMINGTON - The Bureau of Land Management's Farmington Field Office will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 6251 College Blvd. The office is inviting the public to learn about the BLM's recreation programs in the Farmington area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.