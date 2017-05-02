Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by detonating them
Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by detonating them Farmington police are hosting ATF training this week to learn how to investigate an explosive blast. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/02/atf-explosives-training-exercise-farmington/101164024/ Police cadet Ned Hernandez prepares to set off an explosion during a training exercise with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at Safety City in Kirtland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navajo Nation Council votes to replace NHA Board
|Fri
|Ray
|3
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Apr 17
|UrbanNDN
|2
|Police substation opening on San Juan College c...
|Apr 12
|safespacfercopz
|1
|Kirtland Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|16
|Noland agrees to return as interim CCSD leader (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|Loritagirl
|46
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Saawya
|38
|Pelosi hypocritical?
|Mar '17
|Anti-death panel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC