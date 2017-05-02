Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosive...

Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by detonating them

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by detonating them Farmington police are hosting ATF training this week to learn how to investigate an explosive blast. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/02/atf-explosives-training-exercise-farmington/101164024/ Police cadet Ned Hernandez prepares to set off an explosion during a training exercise with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at Safety City in Kirtland.

