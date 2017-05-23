Farmington man accused of child abuse, battery
A Farmington man is accused of child abuse charges after striking his wife while she held their two-month-old son.. Farmington man accused of child abuse, battery A Farmington man is accused of child abuse charges after striking his wife while she held their two-month-old son..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Money grubbing City Gubbmint
|May 31
|Truiderjhg
|5
|Jim Bourke RC Groups Slander Bullying (Dec '08)
|May 30
|lje4357
|49
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|May 29
|Jerketart
|728
|Ka-Boom! Police learn about explosives by deton...
|May 22
|Tad Askew
|2
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|Young male drowns in Farmington Lake (Aug '08)
|May 7
|Not from there
|35
|Navajo Nation Council votes to replace NHA Board
|May 5
|Ray
|3
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC