Commencement ceremonies held at 5 high schools in county

Commencement ceremonies held at 5 high schools Graduates from Aztec, Bloomfield, Newcomb, Charlie Y. Brown and the the New Mexico Virtual Academy received a diploma. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/05/19/commencement-ceremonies-held-5-high-schools/101898376/ Sarah Jones takes a photo of herself and some of her fellow graduates Friday before the start of the Aztec High School commencement ceremony at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.