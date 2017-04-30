Charges dismissed against man accused...

Charges dismissed against man accused of child abuse

Monday May 1 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Charges dismissed against man accused of child abuse Prosecutors dismissed charges against a man accused of abusing his fiancA©e's teenage son Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/30/charges-dismissed-against-man-accused-child-abuse/101054706/ FARMINGTON - Prosecutors dismissed charges against a man accused of abusing his fiancA©e's teenage son because they believed they didn't have enough evidence for a jury to convict him. Jeremiah Harriott, 38, was arrested by Farmington police on Feb. 2 on a felony child abuse charge and misdemeanor battery charge, according to court records.

