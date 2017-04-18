Work on south Farmington water line will begin in May
During a City Council meeting, public works director David Sypher said the work on phase one is scheduled to begin May 1. Work on new Farmington water line begins in May During a City Council meeting, public works director David Sypher said the work on phase one is scheduled to begin May 1. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/04/18/work-new-farmington-water-line-begins-may/100606300/ Work on the replacement of a decades-old water line will get underway in May near the intersection of the Bloomfield Highway and Sandstone Avenue in Farmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Apr 17
|UrbanNDN
|2
|Police substation opening on San Juan College c...
|Apr 12
|safespacfercopz
|1
|Kirtland Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|16
|Noland agrees to return as interim CCSD leader (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Loritagirl
|46
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Mar 30
|Saawya
|38
|Pelosi hypocritical?
|Mar 24
|Anti-death panel
|4
|WTG San Juan Regional ER
|Mar '17
|mercycustomernow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC