Work on south Farmington water line will begin in May

During a City Council meeting, public works director David Sypher said the work on phase one is scheduled to begin May 1. Work on new Farmington water line begins in May During a City Council meeting, public works director David Sypher said the work on phase one is scheduled to begin May 1. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/04/18/work-new-farmington-water-line-begins-may/100606300/ Work on the replacement of a decades-old water line will get underway in May near the intersection of the Bloomfield Highway and Sandstone Avenue in Farmington.

