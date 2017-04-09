Vandalism to arch north of Aztec condemned A local hiker discovered that someone vandalized the Anasazi Arch north of Aztec last month. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/04/09/vandalism-arch-north-aztec-condemned/100192988/ FARMINGTON - As a Farmington native and outdoors enthusiast, 31-year-old Tyler Jordan long has made a habit of taking advantage of the natural wonders the Four Corners area has to offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.