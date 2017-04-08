Renovations begin on Native American ...

Renovations begin on Native American art museum

Renovations begin on Native American art museum Renovations on the former Foutz Indian Room will transform it into a Native American art and culture museum. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/04/08/native-american-art-museum-renovations/100169650/ Renovations are underway at the future museum of Native American art and culture in downtown Farmington and the city hopes to open the museum this summer.

