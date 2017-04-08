Renovations begin on Native American art museum
Renovations begin on Native American art museum Renovations on the former Foutz Indian Room will transform it into a Native American art and culture museum. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/04/08/native-american-art-museum-renovations/100169650/ Renovations are underway at the future museum of Native American art and culture in downtown Farmington and the city hopes to open the museum this summer.
