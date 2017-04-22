Propane company pays it forward in a ...

Propane company pays it forward in a colorful way

Saturday Apr 22

Arrowhead Propane has painted one of its trucks pink and one camouflage to raise funds for cancer and veterans groups. Mike Helms, left, general manager for Arrowhead Propane, and company owners Jake Cluff and Kent Misemer, talk about the pink and camouflage-colored propane trucks that raise money for local charity groups, at their business earlier this month.

