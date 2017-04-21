PHOTOS: A look at the Raytheon Din Facility

At far left, Taylor Lawrence, Raytheon Company vice-president and president of Missile Systems joins a greeting part y for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez on Friday at Raytheon DinA© Facility south of Farmington. A look at the Raytheon DinA© Facility At far left, Taylor Lawrence, Raytheon Company vice-president and president of Missile Systems joins a greeting part y for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez on Friday at Raytheon DinA© Facility south of Farmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.