Officials prepare for Navajo Dam spring release

Tuesday Apr 4

Federal officials will likely begin spring peak release from the Navajo Dam in northern New Mexico near the end of the month. The Daily Times reports a public meeting will be held Wednesday in Farmington to provide residents with more information about the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's spring release, which is expected to last 30 to 40 days.

