Murder suspect tells police he intended to hit victim

Friday Apr 28

Murder suspect Anthony Wagon told police he intentionally hit James Beard with his pickup truck after a fight. Wagon told police he was drinking with Beard and others before he allegedly got in a fight with Beard over a beer.

