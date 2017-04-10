Mark Lillie Returns To iHeartRadio/Farmington, NM, As PD At KAZX...
Mark Lillie Returns To iHeartRadio/Farmington, NM, As PD At KAZX , KKFG MARK LILLIE has returned to iHEARTRADIO FARMINGTON, NM, as PD and afternoon host at Top 40 KAZX and Adult Hits KKFG . LILLIE previously did nights at MBC GRAND BROADCASTING Country KMOZ /GRAND JUNCTION, CO.
