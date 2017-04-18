Man shot several times, in critical condition
Man shot several times, in critical condition A man is critical condition after being shot multiple times in front of a Farmington home Monday night. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/18/man-shot-several-times-critical-condition/100605126/ Officers for the Farmington Police Department were dispatched around 11:04 p.m. to South Bowen Avenue regarding a shooting.
