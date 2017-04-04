Man accused of burglaries faces 16 charges A man is facing 16 criminal charges on accusations he committed several burglaries in a north Farmington neighborhood. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/04/man-accused-burglaries-faces-16-charges/99997402/ FARMINGTON - A man is facing more than 16 charges, including felony vehicle theft, based on accusations he committed multiple burglaries in a north Farmington neighborhood.

