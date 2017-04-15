Farmington retiree enjoying brush with musical fame

Farmington retiree receives rock 'n roll honor Farmington resident Sherwood "Woody" Moore has been inducted into a music hall of fame in South Dakota. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/music/2017/04/15/farmington-retiree-receives-rock-n-roll-honor/100450366/ The Bird Dogs sported stage outfits sewn by the mother of one of the members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.