Farmington retiree enjoying brush with musical fame
Farmington retiree receives rock 'n roll honor Farmington resident Sherwood "Woody" Moore has been inducted into a music hall of fame in South Dakota. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/music/2017/04/15/farmington-retiree-receives-rock-n-roll-honor/100450366/ The Bird Dogs sported stage outfits sewn by the mother of one of the members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Mon
|UrbanNDN
|2
|Police substation opening on San Juan College c...
|Apr 12
|safespacfercopz
|1
|Kirtland Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|16
|Noland agrees to return as interim CCSD leader (Aug '09)
|Apr 3
|Loritagirl
|46
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Mar 30
|Saawya
|38
|Pelosi hypocritical?
|Mar 24
|Anti-death panel
|4
|WTG San Juan Regional ER
|Mar '17
|mercycustomernow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC