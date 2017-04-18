Farmington police seek help in identifying shooter

Farmington police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting that took place on Monday, April 17. Farmington police say they were dispatched to the 1000 Block of South Bowen around 11 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Officers found a 38-year-old man, later identified as Frankie D. Taylor of Farmington, with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a house.

