A teen and her dog make weekly visits to assisted living home, earning award

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Alex Burnham started the visits as part of a project to earn her Girl Scout Silver Award. But even after earning the award, the weekly visits have continued, and she's now the recipient of a Prudential Spirit of Community Award.

