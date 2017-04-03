A teen and her dog make weekly visits to assisted living home, earning award
Alex Burnham started the visits as part of a project to earn her Girl Scout Silver Award. But even after earning the award, the weekly visits have continued, and she's now the recipient of a Prudential Spirit of Community Award.
