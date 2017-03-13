Two men face meth trafficking charges

Two men are accused of drug trafficking after 2.9 pounds of meth was found in their vehicle following a traffic stop. Two men face meth trafficking charges Two men are accused of drug trafficking after 2.9 pounds of meth was found in their vehicle following a traffic stop.

