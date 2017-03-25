Teen and dog visit seniors each week
Farmington teen and dog visit seniors each week FARMINGTON, N.M. - A New Mexico girl and her dog are making a big impression on residents at an assisted living community. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://lcsun.co/2nRxgxt In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, resident Irma Porter pets Lucy as she and her owner Alexandra Burnham visit residents at the Beehive Homes in Farmington, N.M. FARMINGTON, N.M. - A New Mexico girl and her dog are making a big impression on residents at an assisted living community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Saawya
|38
|Pelosi hypocritical?
|Mar 24
|Anti-death panel
|4
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Mar 22
|Non stop
|1
|WTG San Juan Regional ER
|Mar 18
|mercycustomernow
|1
|State officials cut $13.5M from Child Care Assi... (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|Otherwise
|63
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|kbgarcia
|178
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC