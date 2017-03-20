Police substation opening on San Juan...

Police substation opening on San Juan College campus

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Police substation will open at San Juan College The latest Farmington Police Department substation will be located inside the Health and Human Performance Center. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/20/police-substation-open-san-juan-college/99327534/ The Farmington Police Department substation, which will open at the end of the month, will help decrease the department's response time to situations on campus, as well as provide space for officers to complete activities such as paperwork.

