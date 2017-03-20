Police substation opening on San Juan College campus
Police substation will open at San Juan College The latest Farmington Police Department substation will be located inside the Health and Human Performance Center. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/20/police-substation-open-san-juan-college/99327534/ The Farmington Police Department substation, which will open at the end of the month, will help decrease the department's response time to situations on campus, as well as provide space for officers to complete activities such as paperwork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pelosi hypocritical?
|Fri
|Anti-death panel
|4
|New domestic violence hotline helps Native Amer...
|Mar 22
|Non stop
|1
|WTG San Juan Regional ER
|Mar 18
|mercycustomernow
|1
|State officials cut $13.5M from Child Care Assi... (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|Otherwise
|63
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|kbgarcia
|178
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Mar 2
|Cuauhtemotzin
|725
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC