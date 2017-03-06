New Mexican Fisheries Biologist Recei...

New Mexican Fisheries Biologist Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: AmmoLand

SANTA FE, N.M. - - New Mexico Department of Game and Fish fisheries biologist Marc Wethington has received a lifetime achievement award from the American Fisheries Society. Wethington, a 21-year veteran of the department, received the society's Fish Head of the Year Award at a recent meeting in Farmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10) 18 hr kbgarcia 178
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Mar 2 Cuauhtemotzin 725
News Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest Feb 26 lolol 1
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb 21 justice is just a... 7,123
News Sites offer kids free lunch at parks (Jun '11) Feb 10 Peacemaker 59
News Protesters gather outside circus in Farmington Feb 9 whooosh 1
News Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11) Feb '17 Karma 59
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC