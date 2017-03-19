New domestic violence hotline helps N...

New domestic violence hotline helps Native Americans

There are 1 comment on the Farmington Daily Times story from Sunday Mar 19, titled New domestic violence hotline helps Native Americans. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:

New domestic violence hotline starts service The StrongHearts Native Helpline is designed to help Native Americans dealing with domestic violence. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2017/03/19/new-domestic-violence-hotline-starts-service/99336476/ FARMINGTON - A new nationwide crisis hotline is using culturally appropriate responses to help Native Americans affected by domestic violence and dating violence.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Non stop

Albuquerque, NM

#1 4 hrs ago
It does not help the family, children, parents, relatives, friends, community, police, health, mental health, case workers, etc. if the NATIVE WOMAN doesn't address the violence and SAY ENOUGH (and leave the scumbag- ahead man) in the first place.

Staying in an abusive relationship in the hopes of "changing" the Native (Whiteboy) man-boy doesn't work and certainly doesn't help the man-boy grow up and wear some big boy pants.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pelosi hypocritical? Mar 20 Tad Askew 3
WTG San Juan Regional ER Mar 18 mercycustomernow 1
News State officials cut $13.5M from Child Care Assi... (Sep '10) Mar 17 Otherwise 63
News Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08) Mar 13 JNM 10
News Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10) Mar 6 kbgarcia 178
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Mar 2 Cuauhtemotzin 725
News Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest Feb 26 lolol 1
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC