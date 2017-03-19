New domestic violence hotline helps Native Americans
There are 1 comment on the Farmington Daily Times story from Sunday Mar 19, titled New domestic violence hotline helps Native Americans. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:
New domestic violence hotline starts service The StrongHearts Native Helpline is designed to help Native Americans dealing with domestic violence. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2017/03/19/new-domestic-violence-hotline-starts-service/99336476/ FARMINGTON - A new nationwide crisis hotline is using culturally appropriate responses to help Native Americans affected by domestic violence and dating violence.
#1 4 hrs ago
It does not help the family, children, parents, relatives, friends, community, police, health, mental health, case workers, etc. if the NATIVE WOMAN doesn't address the violence and SAY ENOUGH (and leave the scumbag- ahead man) in the first place.
Staying in an abusive relationship in the hopes of "changing" the Native (Whiteboy) man-boy doesn't work and certainly doesn't help the man-boy grow up and wear some big boy pants.
