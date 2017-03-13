New dam offers safer conditions for those on the water
Before, boaters had to take their boat out of the river at Penny Lane and then put back in below the low head dam. But today, travel down the Animas River is unimpeded, maybe even more fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mon
|JNM
|10
|Pelosi hypocritical?
|Mar 12
|Desert
|1
|Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|kbgarcia
|178
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Mar 2
|Cuauhtemotzin
|725
|Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest
|Feb 26
|lolol
|1
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 21
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|Sites offer kids free lunch at parks (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Peacemaker
|59
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC