Legislation may clarify gross receipt...

Legislation may clarify gross receipts tax debate

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Measure may clarify gross receipts tax debate Senate Bill 236 could help clarify confusion between cities and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/03/18/measure-may-clarify-gross-receipts-tax-debate/99306154/ Cities and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department have different interpretations about the meaning of the term 'average distribution' Customer Loren Diede, left, gets help picking plants from assistant manager Scott Rubenstein Friday at San Juan Nurseries in Farmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pelosi hypocritical? Mon Tad Askew 3
WTG San Juan Regional ER Mar 18 mercycustomernow 1
News State officials cut $13.5M from Child Care Assi... (Sep '10) Mar 17 Otherwise 63
News Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08) Mar 13 JNM 10
News Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10) Mar 6 kbgarcia 178
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Mar 2 Cuauhtemotzin 725
News Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest Feb 26 lolol 1
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC