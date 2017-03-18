Legislation may clarify gross receipts tax debate
Measure may clarify gross receipts tax debate Senate Bill 236 could help clarify confusion between cities and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/03/18/measure-may-clarify-gross-receipts-tax-debate/99306154/ Cities and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department have different interpretations about the meaning of the term 'average distribution' Customer Loren Diede, left, gets help picking plants from assistant manager Scott Rubenstein Friday at San Juan Nurseries in Farmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pelosi hypocritical?
|Mon
|Tad Askew
|3
|WTG San Juan Regional ER
|Mar 18
|mercycustomernow
|1
|State officials cut $13.5M from Child Care Assi... (Sep '10)
|Mar 17
|Otherwise
|63
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|kbgarcia
|178
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Mar 2
|Cuauhtemotzin
|725
|Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest
|Feb 26
|lolol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC