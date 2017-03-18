Legislation may clarify gross receipts tax debate

Measure may clarify gross receipts tax debate Senate Bill 236 could help clarify confusion between cities and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/03/18/measure-may-clarify-gross-receipts-tax-debate/99306154/ Cities and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department have different interpretations about the meaning of the term 'average distribution' Customer Loren Diede, left, gets help picking plants from assistant manager Scott Rubenstein Friday at San Juan Nurseries in Farmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.