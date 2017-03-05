Hospital CEO weighs in on health care changes San Juan Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Bourgeois talks about the ramifications of changes in the Affordable Care Act. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/03/05/hospital-ceo-weighs-health-care-changes/98536582/ Here are the facts and figures on the Affordable Care Act and why President Trump wants to repeal and replace it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.