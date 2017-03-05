Hospital CEO weighs in on health care changes
Hospital CEO weighs in on health care changes San Juan Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Bourgeois talks about the ramifications of changes in the Affordable Care Act. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/03/05/hospital-ceo-weighs-health-care-changes/98536582/ Here are the facts and figures on the Affordable Care Act and why President Trump wants to repeal and replace it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Farmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|kbgarcia
|178
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Mar 2
|Cuauhtemotzin
|725
|Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest
|Feb 26
|lolol
|1
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 21
|justice is just a...
|7,123
|Sites offer kids free lunch at parks (Jun '11)
|Feb 10
|Peacemaker
|59
|Protesters gather outside circus in Farmington
|Feb 9
|whooosh
|1
|Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|Karma
|59
Find what you want!
Search Farmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC