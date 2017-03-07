Farmington teen and her dog visit seniors each week
Farmington teen and dog visit seniors each week Thirteen-year-old Alex Burnham and her dog, Lucy, visit residents at a Farmington assisted living home every week. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/community/2017/03/07/farmington-dog-honored-volunteering/98872746/ For the past year, Alex Burnham and Lucy, a 3-year-old Lab, have visited residents at a Farmington assisted living facility Thirteen-year-old Alex Burnham, an eighth grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School, recently won a Prudential Spirit of Community Award for her work.
