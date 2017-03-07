Farmington teen and her dog visit sen...

Farmington teen and her dog visit seniors each week

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Farmington teen and dog visit seniors each week Thirteen-year-old Alex Burnham and her dog, Lucy, visit residents at a Farmington assisted living home every week. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/community/2017/03/07/farmington-dog-honored-volunteering/98872746/ For the past year, Alex Burnham and Lucy, a 3-year-old Lab, have visited residents at a Farmington assisted living facility Thirteen-year-old Alex Burnham, an eighth grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School, recently won a Prudential Spirit of Community Award for her work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTG San Juan Regional ER 3 hr mercycustomernow 1
News State officials cut $13.5M from Child Care Assi... (Sep '10) Fri Otherwise 63
Pelosi hypocritical? Mar 16 No hard to calculate 2
News Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08) Mar 13 JNM 10
News Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10) Mar 6 kbgarcia 178
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Mar 2 Cuauhtemotzin 725
News Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest Feb 26 lolol 1
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,647,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC