Farmington police arrest man for aggravated stalking of a minor
A 65-year-old man has been arrested for stalking an 11-year-old girl following a string of incidents dating back to last year, Farmington police said Monday. Police apprehended Raymond Montoya last Wednesday and charged him with aggravated stalking.
