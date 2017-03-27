Farmington police arrest man for aggr...

Farmington police arrest man for aggravated stalking of a minor

A 65-year-old man has been arrested for stalking an 11-year-old girl following a string of incidents dating back to last year, Farmington police said Monday. Police apprehended Raymond Montoya last Wednesday and charged him with aggravated stalking.

