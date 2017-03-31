Farmington man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge
Farmington man pleads guilty to manslaughter The Farmington man entered the guilty plea for killing a person with his vehicle in May 2016. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/31/farmington-man-pleads-guilty-manslaughter/99876608/ Thomas J. Yazzie Jr., 52, entered his plea on Thursday in federal court in Albuquerque, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.
