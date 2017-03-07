Farmington man accused of assault, st...

Farmington man accused of assault, striking girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Man accused of sex assault, striking girlfriend A Farmington man is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend and striking her several times in the face. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/07/man-accused-sex-assault-striking-girlfriend/98867140/ Vincent Sylvester, 39, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of criminal sexual penetration, a third-degree felony, and battery and interference with communications, both misdemeanors, according to the criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTG San Juan Regional ER 20 hr mercycustomernow 1
News State officials cut $13.5M from Child Care Assi... (Sep '10) Fri Otherwise 63
Pelosi hypocritical? Mar 16 No hard to calculate 2
News Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08) Mar 13 JNM 10
News Former jail administrator files lawsuit against... (Jun '10) Mar 6 kbgarcia 178
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) Mar 2 Cuauhtemotzin 725
News Woman arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest Feb 26 lolol 1
See all Farmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmington Forum Now

Farmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Farmington, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,663,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC