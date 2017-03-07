Farmington man accused of assault, striking girlfriend

Man accused of sex assault, striking girlfriend A Farmington man is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend and striking her several times in the face. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/07/man-accused-sex-assault-striking-girlfriend/98867140/ Vincent Sylvester, 39, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of criminal sexual penetration, a third-degree felony, and battery and interference with communications, both misdemeanors, according to the criminal complaint.

